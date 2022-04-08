Philadelphia plays Anaheim in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them with 50 total points.

The Ducks are 12-15-7 on the road. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Anaheim won 4-1. Troy Terry scored a team-high three goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Kevin Hayes has nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Terry leads the Ducks with 31 goals and has 57 points. Trevor Zegras has 7 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Zack MacEwen: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press