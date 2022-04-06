Oilers play the Kings, aim for 6th straight win

Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-24-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of five consecutive games.

The Kings are 9-9-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 31.

The Oilers are 17-5-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on March 30, Edmonton won 4-3. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe leads the Kings with 31 goals and has 47 points. Anze Kopitar has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

McDavid leads the Oilers with a plus-22 in 70 games this season. Leon Draisaitl has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press