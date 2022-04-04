McDavid and Edmonton take on San Jose

Edmonton Oilers (40-25-5, third in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-31-8, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with San Jose. He leads the NHL with 105 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 65 assists.

The Sharks are 15-19-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.2 shots per game.

The Oilers are 16-5-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is 11th in the Western Conference with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

In their last meeting on March 24, Edmonton won 5-2. Leon Draisaitl scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 67 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 36 assists. Tomas Hertl has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 50 goals and has 101 points. McDavid has seven goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press