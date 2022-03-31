Los Angeles faces Calgary, aims to break road skid

Los Angeles Kings (36-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (40-18-8, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -277, Kings +223; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Calgary looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Flames are 10-7-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary is fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Kings are 8-8-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.2 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Calgary won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 34 goals and has 68 points. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 28 goals and has 42 points. Phillip Danault has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press