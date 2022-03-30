Ducks face the Stars on 10-game slide

Dallas Stars (37-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-30-11, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup against Dallas as losers of 10 games in a row.

The Ducks are 14-22-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

The Stars are 20-14-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 33 assists and has 49 points this season. Adam Henrique has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Joe Pavelski has 66 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 0-8-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (illness).

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press