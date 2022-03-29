Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose.

The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Sharks are 15-16-3 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

San Jose took down Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 63 points. Lawson Crouse has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 30 goals and has 65 points. Tomas Hertl has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Logan Couture: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press