Western Conference showdown pits Los Angeles against Seattle

Seattle Kraken (20-39-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (36-22-9, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Seattle in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 8-7-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 32nd in the NHL with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Kraken are 9-26-0 in Western Conference play. Seattle is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 4.4 assists per game. Yanni Gourde leads the team with 22 total assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 28 goals and has 39 points. Phillip Danault has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gourde leads the Kraken with 22 total assists and has 38 points. Vince Dunn has seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

By The Associated Press