Los Angeles hosts Seattle after Danault’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (20-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-22-9, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit Los Angeles after Phillip Danault scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

The Kings have gone 7-7-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles leads the league recording 35.2 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

The Kraken are 4-13-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 7 points per game. Daniel Sprong leads the team with 1 total points.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Los Angeles won 3-1. Danault scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 55 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 39 assists. Sean Durzi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-11 in 46 games this season. Yanni Gourde has 9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press