Los Angeles hosts Chicago after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (23-32-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-22-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -195, Blackhawks +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-1 win against the Predators.

The Kings are 13-16-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has scored 185 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Kempe leads the team with 28.

The Blackhawks are 12-19-6 in Western Conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.6 shots per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 54 total points for the Kings, 16 goals and 38 assists. Andreas Athanasiou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Caleb Jones leads the Blackhawks with a plus-four in 39 games this season. Patrick Kane has 17 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (concussion protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press