Kings visit the Golden Knights after shutout victory

Los Angeles Kings (34-21-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Vegas after the Kings shut out San Jose 3-0. Cal Petersen earned the victory in the net for Los Angeles after recording 29 saves.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is 23rd in the league with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Kings are 7-6-2 against opponents in the Pacific. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 2.0.

Los Angeles knocked off Vegas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 18. Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Kings in the win and Max Pacioretty scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 47 points. Jack Eichel has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 52 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 36 assists. Phillip Danault has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press