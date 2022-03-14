Avalanche visit the Kings after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (42-13-5, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Los Angeles Kings after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 3-0 win over the Flames.

The Kings are 11-14-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 25.

The Avalanche are 25-6-3 in conference play. Colorado averages 10.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists per game.

In their last matchup on Jan. 20, Colorado won 4-1. Mikko Rantanen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 36 assists and has 51 points this season. Trevor Moore has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nazem Kadri has 73 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 51 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press