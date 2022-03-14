Anaheim faces New York on 4-game road slide

Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (37-17-5, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits New York looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Rangers are 19-5-3 at home. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Ducks have gone 11-14-6 away from home. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras with 0.5.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, New York won 4-1. Ryan Lindgren recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 38 goals and has 53 points. Ryan Strome has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 29 goals and has 51 points. Adam Henrique has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press