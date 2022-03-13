Huberdeau and Florida take on Los Angeles

Florida Panthers (40-13-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-20-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +141, Panthers -166; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks second in the league with 82 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Kings have gone 14-12-3 in home games. Los Angeles has scored 173 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 25.

The Panthers are 14-7-5 in road games. Florida leads the NHL shooting 36.8 shots per game while averaging 4.2 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Los Angeles won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals, adding 11 assists and recording 36 points. Trevor Moore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 82 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 64 assists. Sam Reinhart has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.6 goals, eight assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body), Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press