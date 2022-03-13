Anaheim faces New York on 3-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-24-10, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (23-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -156, Ducks +132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim travels to New York looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Islanders have gone 13-12-4 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 29.4 shots per game.

The Ducks are 11-13-6 in road games. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras with 0.5.

In their last meeting on Feb. 27, New York won 4-0. Casey Cizikas recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has 34 points. Anders Lee has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 29 goals and has 50 points. Cam Fowler has seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press