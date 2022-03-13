Mostly Cloudy
Philadelphia blanks San Jose 2-0 behind Blake’s four saves

By AP News

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Daniel Gazdag scored goals, Andre Blake saved all four shots he faced and the Philadelphia Union blanked the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in MLS play on Saturday.

Burke’s goal — with an assist from Sergio Santos — put the Union (2-0-1) ahead in the 23rd minute. Gazdag stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 58th minute.

The Union outshot the Earthquakes 11-7 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

JT Marcinkowski had four saves for the Earthquakes (0-2-1).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

