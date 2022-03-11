Anaheim faces New Jersey for non-conference showdown

Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-32-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey and Anaheim face off in a non-conference matchup.

The Devils have gone 13-14-3 in home games. New Jersey has scored 176 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 19.

The Ducks are 11-13-5 in road games. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

In their last matchup on Nov. 2, Anaheim won 4-0. Ryan Getzlaf recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 55 points. Jack Hughes has six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 27 total assists and has 43 points. Adam Henrique has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press