Los Angeles takes on San Jose, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8, second in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (25-25-7, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against San Jose aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 5-6-3 against opponents in the Pacific. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

The Kings are 6-5-2 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles serves 7.7 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 54 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 30 assists. Logan Couture has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Olli Maatta leads the Kings with a plus-17 in 44 games this season. Trevor Moore has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper-body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower-body), Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press