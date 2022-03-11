Clear
Calvo leads the San Jose Earthquakes against the Philadelphia Union

By AP News

San Jose Earthquakes (0-1-1) vs. Philadelphia Union (1-0-1)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -175, San Jose +487, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Francisco Calvo leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against the Columbus Crew.

The Union compiled a 14-8-12 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 12-4-4 in home games. The Union scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 35.

The Earthquakes went 10-13-11 overall last season while going 5-6-6 on the road. The Earthquakes scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Quinn Sullivan (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Joe Bendik (injured).

Earthquakes: George Asomani (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Shea Salinas (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

