Kings play the Sharks on 3-game win streak

San Jose Sharks (24-25-7, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup with San Jose as winners of three straight games.

The Kings are 11-13-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Sharks are 10-13-3 in conference play. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 24 total goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 17, San Jose won 6-2. Meier totaled five goals for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 51 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 36 assists. Trevor Moore has five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-seven in 51 games this season. Logan Couture has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Mikey Anderson: day to day (upper body), Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower-body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press