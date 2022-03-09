Western Conference showdown pits Nashville against Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (27-23-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (32-20-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Nashville and Anaheim take the ice.

The Predators are 22-10-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville serves 12.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 103 total minutes.

The Ducks are 14-17-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 27 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 46 points. Matt Duchene has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 total assists and has 31 points. Trevor Zegras has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press