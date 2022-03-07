Boston hosts Los Angeles following shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (31-19-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (34-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -193, Kings +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins defeated Columbus 5-4 in a shootout.

The Bruins are 16-10-1 on their home ice. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.7.

The Kings are 17-7-5 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 167 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 25.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Boston won 7-0. Jake DeBrusk scored a team-high three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 33 assists and has 56 points this season. David Pastrnak has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals and has 36 points. Viktor Arvidsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.