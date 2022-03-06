San Jose faces Anaheim on 5-game road slide

San Jose Sharks (24-25-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -161, Sharks +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose travels to Anaheim looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Ducks are 9-7-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 28.

The Sharks are 10-13-2 in Western Conference play. San Jose is last in the Western Conference recording 29.2 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Feb. 22, Anaheim won 4-3. Rickard Rakell recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 47 points, scoring 28 goals and registering 19 assists. Rakell has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 24 goals and has 53 points. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sharks: James Reimer: out (lower-body), Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.