Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Arvidsson’s 3-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Buffalo Sabres after Viktor Arvidsson scored three goals in the Kings’ 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Sabres are 9-14-4 at home. Buffalo ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 16-7-5 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last matchup on Oct. 31, Los Angeles won 3-2. Anze Kopitar recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 42 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 19 assists. Jeff Skinner has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Kopitar has 51 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Kings. Arvidsson has 11 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju: out (lower body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.