Anaheim hosts Vegas in division showdown

Vegas Golden Knights (30-21-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +103, Golden Knights -123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim takes on Vegas in a matchup of Pacific teams.

The Ducks are 13-15-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

The Golden Knights are 10-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas has scored 173 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 22.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Vegas won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 46 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 19 assists. Trevor Zegras has 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 22 goals and has 39 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.