Anaheim faces conference foe Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (30-21-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +103, Golden Knights -123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim and Vegas square off in Western Conference action.

The Ducks are 9-6-3 against division opponents. Anaheim has scored 161 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 27.

The Golden Knights are 17-12-2 in Western Conference play. Vegas leads the Western Conference with eight shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Vegas won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 assists and has 31 points this season. Trevor Zegras has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 41 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 27 assists. Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.