Nashville visits San Jose after Duchene’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (30-20-4, fourth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-24-6, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the San Jose Sharks after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The Sharks are 10-12-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

The Predators are 11-5-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.1 shots per game, but is seventh in the conference averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last matchup on Oct. 26, Nashville won 3-1. Roman Josi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 53 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 29 assists. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Josi leads the Predators with 41 total assists and has 55 points. Filip Forsberg has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: James Reimer: out (lower-body), Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.