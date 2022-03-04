LA Galaxy play Charlotte FC after shutout victory
LA Galaxy (1-0-0) vs. Charlotte FC (0-1-0)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +122, Charlotte FC +219, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 1-0, the LA Galaxy visit Charlotte FC.
Charlotte takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Charlotte fell to United 3-0 in its first MLS game.
The Galaxy went 13-12-9 overall a season ago while going 5-8-4 on the road. The Galaxy scored 50 goals and recorded a goal differential of -4 last season.
Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Daniel Rios (injured).
Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.