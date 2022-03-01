Bruins take on the Ducks, look for 6th straight win

Boston Bruins (32-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-21-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +168, Bruins -199; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Anaheim.

The Ducks are 14-10-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

The Bruins have gone 16-7-3 away from home. Boston is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 24, Anaheim won 5-3. Hampus Lindholm recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 26 assists and has 39 points this season. Jakob Silfverberg has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 28 goals and has 51 points. Taylor Hall has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press