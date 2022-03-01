Dallas hosts Los Angeles after Raffl’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (29-18-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (29-20-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Michael Raffl scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-2 win against the Sabres.

The Stars are 15-12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.6.

The Kings are 11-12-4 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has scored 157 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 25.

Los Angeles beat Dallas 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 44 points. Jason Robertson has six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Anze Kopitar has 50 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press