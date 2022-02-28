Vegas faces San Jose, aims to break home skid

San Jose Sharks (24-23-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4, third in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas plays San Jose looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Golden Knights are 9-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 5.3 assists per game, led by Jack Eichel averaging 0.6.

The Sharks are 4-5-2 against Pacific teams. San Jose averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Vegas won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals, adding 15 assists and recording 36 points. Max Pacioretty has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-10 in 48 games this season. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (illness), Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

Sharks: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Meloche: day to day (illness), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press