Anaheim and New York meet in non-conference showdown

New York Islanders (19-21-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -113, Islanders -108; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim and New York hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 14-9-4 at home. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 27.

The Islanders are 9-11-4 in road games. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.4 shots per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 45 total points for the Ducks, 27 goals and 18 assists. Rickard Rakell has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 total assists and has 37 points. Brock Nelson has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press