Los Angeles plays Boston on 5-game win streak

Boston Bruins (31-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Kings take on Boston.

The Kings are 14-11-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.5 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Bruins have gone 15-7-3 away from home. Boston averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team with 24 total penalties.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 35 assists. Drew Doughty has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 52 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 29 assists. David Pastrnak has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press