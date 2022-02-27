Seattle takes on San Jose, seeks to stop 6-game skid

Seattle Kraken (16-33-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-23-6, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -129, Kraken +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is looking to break its six-game skid with a win against San Jose.

The Sharks are 9-11-2 against conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

The Kraken are 4-12-0 against division opponents. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

Seattle beat San Jose 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 20. Carson Soucy scored two goals for the Kraken in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 53 total points for the Sharks, 24 goals and 29 assists. Brent Burns has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Jordan Eberle has 31 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Kraken. Calle Jarnkrok has 7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Meloche: day to day (illness), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

