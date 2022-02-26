Los Angeles plays New York, seeks 4th straight victory

New York Islanders (19-20-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Kings take on New York.

The Kings are 13-11-2 at home. Los Angeles serves 7.7 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The Islanders are 9-10-4 in road games. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 27, Los Angeles won 3-2. Andreas Athanasiou recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 47 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 33 assists. Trevor Moore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 19 goals and has 28 points. Zach Parise has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press