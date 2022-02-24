Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Anaheim

Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-19-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Anaheim looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Ducks are 9-5-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 26.

The Kings are 5-5-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Los Angeles has scored 148 goals and ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 23.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Anaheim won 5-4. Kevin Shattenkirk recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with a plus-five in 51 games this season. Rickard Rakell has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 47 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 33 assists. Kempe has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press