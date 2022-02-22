Los Angeles faces Arizona, looks for 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Kings (26-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-33-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Arizona trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Coyotes are 9-17-2 against conference opponents. Arizona is last in the league averaging just 6.2 points per game. Clayton Keller leads the team with 44 total points.

The Kings are 5-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles ranks 31st in the NHL with 35.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Kings plays the Coyotes for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam O’Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-two in 35 games this season. Keller has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anze Kopitar has 47 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press