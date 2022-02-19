Kings visit the Coyotes after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (25-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-32-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +168, Kings -201; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Los Angeles after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

The Coyotes are 8-16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton Keller leads them with 18 total goals.

The Kings are 8-12-4 in conference matchups. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Arizona won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller leads the Coyotes with 18 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 41 points. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kempe leads the Kings with 21 goals and has 30 points. Phillip Danault has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press