Vancouver hosts Anaheim after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (23-19-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-21-6, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Canucks took down San Jose 5-4 in overtime.

The Canucks are 6-3-5 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-14-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 29, Vancouver won 2-1. J.T. Miller recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 18 goals, adding 32 assists and collecting 50 points. Brock Boeser has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 42 points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 17 assists. Sam Steel has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press