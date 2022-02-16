Ducks visit the Flames after Lundestrom’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-17-9, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (27-13-6, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -188, Ducks +159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Calgary Flames after Isac Lundestrom scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The Flames are 5-5-1 in division matchups. Calgary ranks 18th in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Ducks are 7-3-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Calgary won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 60 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 41 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 24 total assists and has 27 points. Derek Grant has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.8 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press