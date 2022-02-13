Sharks to host Draisaitl and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (24-18-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-20-4, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton hit the ice against San Jose. He’s first in the in the NHL with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Sharks are 3-3-0 in division games. San Jose has converted on 18.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 22 power-play goals.

The Oilers are 10-3-0 against Pacific teams. Edmonton is 10th in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 22 goals and has 38 points. Timo Meier has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Draisaitl has 65 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 32 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Oilers: Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press