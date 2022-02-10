Clear
Bruins goalie Rask ending comeback, announces retirement

By AP News
FILE - Boston Bruins forward Tuukka Rask (40) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Rask is signing a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of the season with the Boston Bruins, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The winningest goaltender in Boston Bruins history is calling it a career. Citing an inability of his body to respond after his recent return to the ice following offseason hip surgery, Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. Rask ends his career with a franchise-best 308 career wins and 14,345 saves. His .921 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average are also the best among former Bruins goalies with at least 30 starts. But he played in only four games this season, allowing 14 goals. A two-time All-Star, Rask won the 2013-14 Vezina Trophy and 2019-20 Jennings Trophy. He also was the No. 2 goalie on Boston’s 2010-11 team that won the Stanley Cup.  

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

