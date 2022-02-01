Red Wings host the Kings following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (23-16-7, third in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Red Wings took down Anaheim 2-1 in overtime.

The Red Wings are 14-8-3 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 10-6-5 in road games. Los Angeles is 30th in the NHL with 35.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Los Angeles won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 25 assists and has 29 points this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 27 total assists and has 41 points. Alex Iafallo has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Kings: Matt Roy: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press