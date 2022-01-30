Detroit hosts Anaheim after Larkin’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-16-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Dylan Larkin scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings are 13-8-3 on their home ice. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Ducks are 10-9-4 on the road. Anaheim ranks 15th in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 9, Anaheim won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin has 41 total points for the Red Wings, 22 goals and 19 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Troy Terry has 41 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Ducks. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Deslauriers: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press