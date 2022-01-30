Carolina puts home win streak on the line against San Jose

San Jose Sharks (22-19-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (30-9-2, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -282, Sharks +228; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts San Jose aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 15-4-1 on their home ice. Carolina ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The Sharks are 11-10-1 on the road. San Jose is 19th in the Western Conference with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

San Jose beat Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 44 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 47 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 26 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Sharks: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Mario Ferraro: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press