Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles on 6-game home slide

Los Angeles Kings (22-16-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Flyers are 6-10-4 at home. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Kings are 9-6-4 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.3 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Los Angeles won 6-3. Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-seven in 43 games this season. Scott Laughton has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 18 goals and has 26 points. Trevor Moore has nine assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press