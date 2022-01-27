Canadiens face the Ducks on 3-game losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (21-16-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-26-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +112, Ducks -136; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Anaheim.

The Canadiens are 5-10-1 at home. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 5.9 points per game. Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 21 total points.

The Ducks are 8-9-4 on the road. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Anaheim won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Mike Hoffman has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 37 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 14 assists. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-5-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 6.3 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (concussion).

Ducks: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Manson: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press