San Jose visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

San Jose Sharks (21-19-2, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (23-11-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with San Jose. He’s first in the NHL with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Capitals have gone 12-6-5 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 29.

The Sharks are 10-10-0 on the road. San Jose ranks 22nd in the Western Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Washington won 4-0. Ovechkin scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 assists and has 58 points this season. Evgeny Kuznetsov has 8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-15 in 37 games this season. Tomas Hertl has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press