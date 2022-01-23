Anaheim plays Boston on 4-game road slide

Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (24-12-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Boston looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Bruins are 14-7-1 at home. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Brad Marchand with 20.

The Ducks are 7-9-3 in road games. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 goals and has 44 points. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 22 total assists and has 24 points. Troy Terry has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Mike Reilly: out (health protocols), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Manson: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press