Kraken host the Sharks after shootout win

San Jose Sharks (21-17-2, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-23-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Seattle after the Kraken beat Chicago 3-2 in a shootout.

The Kraken are 2-10-0 against division opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference recording 28.0 shots per game.

The Sharks are 3-2-0 against Pacific opponents. San Jose is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.8 assists.

Seattle took down San Jose 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals and has 23 points. Jordan Eberle has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-14 in 35 games this season. Brent Burns has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press