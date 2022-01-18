Avalanche play the Ducks on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (25-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-15-7, third in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Avalanche take on Anaheim.

The Ducks are 11-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 22.

The Avalanche are 16-4-1 in Western Conference play. Colorado is the NHL leader with 7.3 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 1.2.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 22 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 36 points. Trevor Zegras has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 20 goals and has 46 points. MacKinnon has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press